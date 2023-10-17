Minister and Mid Sussex MP visits West Sussex libraries for Household Support Fund Awareness Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Work and Pensions, went to East Grinstead Library and Littlehampton Library.

She met West Sussex County Council teams responsible for the coordination and delivery of the Household Support Fund (HSF).

Mrs Davies said: “As part of my ongoing engagement, learning and understanding about the impact and value of the Household Support Fund, it was great to visit Littlehampton and East Grinstead libraries as part of awareness week.”

Front row, from left: Kate Oakley, county council Strategic Manager Registration, Coroners and Community Support; Mims Davies, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Work and Pensions; Rebecca Franklin, county council Community Hub Operations Manager. Back row, from left, Megan Collier, county council Community Hub Senior Duty Support Officer; Emma Cross, Chief Executive Officer, Citizens Advice West Sussex; Amy Marshall, Development Officer, Citizens Advice; Russell Allen, the county council’s Head of Libraries; Debbie McCarthy, East Grinstead Library Manager; and John Figgins, the county council’s Head of Catering Services.

West Sussex County Council said it has been allocated about £9.7million by the Department for Work and Pensions to provide HSF assistance up to March 31, 2024. They said the teams responsible for coordinating and delivering the fund have worked with partners including: the library service, Citizens Advice, Carers Support West Sussex, food banks, fuel banks, community based organisations and all West Sussex district and borough councils. The council said HSF is mostly spent on supporting children receiving term-time free school meals, with meal vouchers for the holidays.

Mrs Davies continued: “I met the West Sussex County Council teams, the charities and partners working together in their communities to see the vital support being delivered to the most vulnerable members, all thanks to our £2 billion investment in Household Support Fund. It was great to listen to what’s happening all across West Sussex before my next stop in Buckinghamshire. I am very keen, as part of the awareness campaign, local MPs and Councillors know what additional help and support is out there in their communities as we head into winter.”

She said that since 2021, the Government has delivered over £24 million of the fund to West Sussex, helping them to deliver thousands of essentials packs and help with energy bills and the cost of white goods.

She added: “I do encourage anyone struggling and worried with the cost of living to visit the West Sussex County Council website and search for Household Support Fund or visit their local West Sussex library to find out what support is available for them.”

WSCC Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue, Duncan Crow said: “I was delighted the Minister took the time to talk to our Community Hub and Library staff, and some of our partners, and heard about the latest distribution of the Household Support Fund. The Government funding enables us to continue working with our partners to help those West Sussex residents most in need of financial assistance.

“We totally understand that families and households across the county are worried about the cost of living and global inflationary challenges. We will continue to build on the success of our partnership working with all our partners to get help to where it’s most needed. My thanks go to everyone involved.”