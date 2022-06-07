The hall, along with the library, was demolished in 2019 to make way for a mixed-use development planned by New River Retail.

But challenging economic times, coupled with the impact of the pandemic, has left New River unable to offer a clear time-line for the work.

The site has remained something of a scar on the town centre since then.

Proposed interim use of the former Martlets Hall site in Burgess Hill

During a meeting of the cabinet on Monday (June 6), members agreed that money from the general reserve could be used to create a £100,000 earmarked reserve for the project.

Leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards said: “It’s a shame we’re in this position – this isn’t where anyone would want to be.

“Working to secure redevelopment of Burgess Hill town centre has to be the top priority.

“Given what we all know in terms of the uncertainties of delivery, it is important that we try to improve this part of [the] town centre.”

A number of suggestions were put forward by Burgess Hill Town Council, including a £47,000 urban garden named in honour of Victoria Schilling.

Mrs Schilling, who was born in the town, was co-founder of the Tree Register of the British Isles. She died in 2019.

Cabinet members, though, opted for the more expensive project, which Mr Ash-Edwards described as being ‘a bit bolder’.

He added: “I don’t think it’s perfect – I think there’s further work that can be done on it but I think there is an opportunity to do something with this site that does look good, does bring some vibrancy and some use back into that site.”

Indicative figures suggest £18,500 would be needed for the clearance of the site, £29,250 for surfacing and edging, £15,250 for structures and furniture etc, £15,000 for planting, £2,500 for management costs, and £6,000 for preliminary work.

With a contingency fund of £12,975, the total comes to £99,475.

New River Retail received planning permission in 2016 and again in 2020 to redevelop the site.