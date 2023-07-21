Officers at Chichester District Council are to be allowed to wear body worn cameras when carrying out their duties.

Currently, only parking services civil enforcement officers and Chichester Contract Services staff wear the cameras for certain high risk activities.

Their use will be extended to cover areas such as officers with the Health Protection team, the Environmental Protection team and the Planning Enforcement team, as well as those working at the Westward House or Freeland Close temporary accommodation sites.

During a meeting of the full council on Tuesday (July 18), members were told that data from the current cameras was usually held for three months – though it could be longer if the data was needed as evidence in a criminal investigation.

Example of body-worn cameras (Sussex World)