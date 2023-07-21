NationalWorldTV
More Chichester District Council staff to be able to wear body worn cameas

Officers at Chichester District Council are to be allowed to wear body worn cameras when carrying out their duties.
By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 21st Jul 2023, 13:48 BST

Currently, only parking services civil enforcement officers and Chichester Contract Services staff wear the cameras for certain high risk activities.

Their use will be extended to cover areas such as officers with the Health Protection team, the Environmental Protection team and the Planning Enforcement team, as well as those working at the Westward House or Freeland Close temporary accommodation sites.

During a meeting of the full council on Tuesday (July 18), members were told that data from the current cameras was usually held for three months – though it could be longer if the data was needed as evidence in a criminal investigation.

Example of body-worn cameras (Sussex World)Example of body-worn cameras (Sussex World)
Example of body-worn cameras (Sussex World)

When asked how long data from the cameras would be kept, monitoring officer Nick Bennett said: “It would be a sufficient time that we could use it but not so long that people would be worry their information was being held in perpetuity.”

