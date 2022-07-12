More new affordable homes delivered for Horsham

The nine new flats, managed by Saxon Weald, have replaced an outdated block of garages in Blenheim Road off North Heath Lane.

Built by contractor, Sunninghill, the scheme was largely grant funded by Horsham District Council and Homes England to the tune of £800,000. Local council representatives, members of Horsham District Council and Saxon Weald staff gathered at the site recently to celebrate the success of the scheme.

Saxon Weald’s chief executive Steven Dennis said: “The current cost of living is putting a tremendous amount of pressure on many households; particularly those with lower incomes. It’s therefore more important than ever for us to deliver more affordable homes, and I’m delighted that Rowhook Court is a great example of this.”

The completion of nine new affordable homes in Blenheim Road, Horsham, were marked recently by Horsham District Council and Saxon Weald