More than 14,000 views on plans to reorganise local government in East Sussex

East Sussex residents have given more than 14,000 views on plans to reorganise the area’s local government, Lewes District Council has revealed.

LDC said every comment is part of the evidence being considered by all six East Sussex councils as they decide on the final proposal they will make to ministers by Friday, September 26.

The six councils organised surveys and discussion groups to hear residents’ views following the government’s plan for single councils to replace the current two-tier system of county council and borough or district council.

LDC leader Zoe Nicholson said: “We’ve run the numbers, and it’s clear, breaking up county councils to create multiple unitary authorities costs millions, at a time when public services are already stretched to the limit. What our residents need is confidence that we can deliver high-quality services, not a patchwork of new councils lurching from one financial crisis to another. We owe it to them to invest in frontline services, not waste money on added layers of unnecessary bureaucracy.”

LDC said residents expressed a range of views but said there were ‘particular themes’.

The council said there is strong support for reorganising ‘within the current footprint’ of the borough and district councils in East Sussex. There is ‘near-universal opposition’ to sharing new council structures with the city of Brighton & Hove (BHCC). The council added that, in areas where BHCC suggested it might expand, almost nine in 10 people (89 per cent), rejected the idea.

The feedback shows that high-quality services are the most important thing people want to see from a new council.

LDC said that when people were asked about a single unitary council for all of East Sussex, they identified potential cost saving as the single biggest benefit. Some 49 per cent of respondents see merit in the single unitary model and 74 per cent feel the single unitary is the only model that should be proposed to government.

People’s main concern about a single unitary council is the loss of local representation. More than 97 per cent see a potential problem with this model and 48 per cent said their main concern is the possibility of local priorities being overlooked in a larger local authority.

LDC said residents of Hastings were asked about three potential options for reorganisation in a separate survey. Of 810 responses: 286 favoured the single council across East Sussex; 169 favoured a smaller coastal council as one of two unitaries; 301 favoured a model with each district and borough taking over functions of the county council; the other 54 did favoured none or other options.

All six councils and their cabinets are set to meet this month to agree what proposal for a new local government structure in East Sussex they want to submit to government. LDC said this will include considering a joint business case – One East Sussex – for a single unitary council, which has been published. It includes analysis of the single unitary model and other options. Visit democracy.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk to see it.

The government announced in December 2024 that it wanted to create new unitary councils with a population of at least 500,000 in all areas that currently have two-tier local government. It asked local authorities to submit proposals by September 26, 2025, and expects to consult people from November 2025 before its final choice is expected in March 2026.