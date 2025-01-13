More than 2,000 residents sign petition against booking system for East Sussex waste and recycling sites

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes Liberal Democrats have announced that more than 2,000 residents have signed their petition against a booking system for East Sussex household waste and recycling sites.

The Lib Dems said this shows ‘growing public opposition’ to East Sussex County Council’s proposal to introduce the booking system. The petition is at www.leweslibdems.org.uk/tipbooking.

They said residents have raised concerns that this would make waste disposal more difficult, especially for those without internet access or those who need to make urgent trips.

Lib Dem County Councillor for Seaford South Carolyn Lambert said: “The introduction of a booking system risks creating unnecessary barriers to proper waste disposal. We’ve heard from residents across East Sussex who are worried this will complicate their lives and lead to an increase in fly-tipping. This is a clear message from the community: we want to keep waste disposal simple, efficient, and accessible for everyone.”

Lewes Household Waste Recycling Site. Photo: Google Street View

East Sussex County Council has said the plan would save taxpayers money and would help address a funding gap in the upcoming budget.

But Lewes Lib Dems said many residents feel the current system works well and see no need for changes. They said similar booking systems in other regions are unpopular, and said they can deter people from disposing of waste responsibly.

The County Council held a consultation from October 28 to December 22, 2024, but Lewes Lib Dems said residents described it as poorly designed and ‘failing to reflect the views of the community’.

Lewes Lib Dems are calling on the County Council to listen to residents who want to keep the ‘walk-in’ system.

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “Proposals to introduce a booking system at household waste recycling sites in East Sussex are part of county council plans to address an expected £55 million funding gap in the 2025/26 budget. A decision on the proposals will be made by full council in February, taking into account feedback from the public.

“As well as saving the taxpayer as much as £50,000 a year, the move could also reduce queuing at busier sites, help prevent trade waste being taken to sites and stop people from outside the county using the facilities to which they do not contribute. We are aware of concerns about an increase in fly-tipping, but a 2023 report commissioned by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) found no evidence of a rise in fly-tipping linked to the introduction of booking schemes, and council who have implemented schemes have not experienced any increases.”