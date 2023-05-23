More than 60 residents attend Burgess Hill Town Council’s Annual Town Meeting

More than 60 Burgess Hill residents attended the Annual Town Meeting this week to ask the newly elected town council questions about their area.

The event took place on Monday, May 22, at Burgess Hill Academy.

It covered a range of issues, including updates on Capital Projects like St John’s Pavilion, the Beehive and Park Centre.

Town council leader Richard Cherry said: “It was wonderful to see such a good turnout of Burgess Hill residents and hear their intelligent and probing questions. Although there were plenty of criticisms the audience were very patient and understanding.”

More than 60 Burgess Hill residents attended the Annual Town Meeting on the evening of Monday, May 22, at Burgess Hill Academy. Photo: Burgess Hill Town Council

The town council said residents asked about the schedule of grass cutting and said many were unhappy with the state of the verges.

A town council spokesperson said: “It has been confirmed that West Sussex County Council cut and maintain verges during the growing season of March and November. Their schedule confirms that the last cut was on 19 April, and the next cut is due to be completed by 21 June and takes nine days to complete.”

People can find out more about the grass cutting schedule at www.westsussex.gov.uk or contact Burgess Hill's Help Point.

The council said: “Mid Sussex District Council is responsible for play areas in the town and these are cut within their schedules. If you know of a park or open space that needs cutting, please call 01444 477379 or email [email protected] The Town Council have created wild verges in 14 designated areas throughout the town and the grass is cut around these to help promote wildlife activity and biodiversity.”

The town council also provided clarification about the promotion of Town Council activities. A council spokesperson said: “This includes press releases, social media, About Town magazine, our 18 notice boards and Help Point window, banners in prominent locations and correx boards. Residents are also able to sign up to our event notification list to receive email updates on Town Council events. We welcomed feedback that the email is not issued within sufficient time and will be amending this to one month before an event and again the week before to ensure our residents have sufficient notice.”