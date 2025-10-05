Mosque arson attack in East Sussex: 'Deeply distressing incident strikes at the heart of our community'

An MP and a council leader have spoken out after an arson attack at a mosque in East Sussex.

The police are investigating a fire at a mosque in Peacehaven, which is being being treated as a ‘hate crime’.

Emergency services were called to a fire in Phyllis Avenue about 9.50pm on Saturday, October 4.

Zoe Nicholson, leader of Lewes District Council, said: “I am shocked and saddened by the fire at Peacehaven mosque.

“This is a deeply distressing incident that strikes at the heart of our community.

“On behalf of Lewes District Council, I want to express our unwavering support and solidarity with the Muslim community in Peacehaven and across our district. Be in no doubt, we stand shoulder to shoulder with you.

“Sussex Police is investigating, and I encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact the police on 101.

“Alternatively, contact CrimeStoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.”

James MacCleary, who is the Member of Parliament for Lewes, described the overnight scenes at the mosque as ‘shocking and frightening’.

He added: “Police are treating it as arson and a hate crime. The mosque was used by local worshippers and this is a chilling attack.

“I have been contacted by many people in recent weeks who have told me that they feel intimidated by recent protests and language attacking those not born in this country and, in particular, Muslims.

"Our nation's strength comes from its unity, inclusiveness and diversity.

“I'm sure everyone locally will join me in condemning this attack in the strongest terms. We need to come together to show that we are a supportive and caring community and help our local Muslim community recover from this terrible incident.”

Detective Superintendent Karrie Bohanna said this is a ‘fast-moving investigation’ and the force is ‘urging anyone with relevant information to report it to us’.

She added: “This includes anyone with CCTV, ring doorbell, dashcam, and mobile phone footage in the area at the time.

"We understand the concerns this has caused within the community, and the impact that will be felt by the Muslim community as a result.

"There is already an increased police presence at the scene and there are also additional patrols taking place to provide reassurance at other places of worship across the county.

“Sussex Police takes a zero-tolerance approach to hate crime and there is no place for hate across the county.

“If you have concerns for your safety or experience any hate or criminal behaviour, please speak to an officer or contact us online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”

Anyone with information about the arson can report it to Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Spey.

Alternatively contact CrimeStoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.