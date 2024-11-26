Most consumers expect food prices to rise because of family farm tax

New research commissioned by the Liberal Democrats reveals that 58% of people in England expect food prices to rise because of the Family Farm Tax announced in the Budget.

The Liberal Democrats are urging the government to scrap the family farm tax, arguing that the impact of the tax hike goes far beyond farming communities. Pensioners and families across the country are worried about the price of their food shop increasing as a result.

The party is also urging the government to support its pledge to commit an extra £1bn boost to the farming budget as well as expanding free-school meals for all children in poverty.

Chichester Liberal Democrat MP, Jess Brown-Fuller, has already met with farmers across her constituency and has called for the government to rethink its inheritance tax plans, claiming it will be a disaster for farmers and consumers around Chichester.

Harvest time near Chichester

“I will fight this disastrous tax hike every step of the way, and make sure that the voices of Chichester are represented in Westminster. The impact of this tax hike goes beyond the farming communities - families and pensioners across my constituency will also be hit if food prices go up,” she said.

“Rural communities have already seen years of neglect under a Conservative government that didn’t care. Sadly, the Budget has now proven that the new government does not understand how critical these communities are to food security, to the protection of our natural environment and to the British economy. We are urging the government to axe the tax now. If not, the impact felt by farmers and the rest of our communities across my constituency who are already struggling to make ends meet could be catastrophic," she said.