Most Sussex councils facing another increase in housing figures

Statistics on average house prices and earnings across the county were updated by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday, March 23.

The data is used to help assess how many new homes need to be built each year, according to government calculations.

File picture of a housing development

While councils do not automatically have to meet these figures, those updating their local plans will need to take them into account, meaning many areas face the prospect of more homes having to be planned for.

CPRE trustee Roger Smith said: “For most Sussex councils, housing targets, which are already huge, unprecedented and unsustainable, have been increased.

“The present reckless press-on regardless-never-mind-the-consequences approach to planning must stop. What is needed urgently now and for the future is planning that is empirical and pragmatic, and community led.”

SussexWorld, which is campaigning against unsustainable housing targets across the county alongside its sister titles countywide, asked all Sussex councils to confirm if their housing targets had changed.

The new data meant increases in Arun, Worthing, Crawley, Horsham, Mid Sussex, Eastbourne, Wealden and Lewes – although the latter had only risen by one home per year.

Worthing Borough Council pointed out that figures used at the point of submission of a local plan were valid for two years, so its new number would not yet come into play.

Hastings’ and Rother’s annual need has decreased and Chichester District Council and Adur District Council’s figures were unchanged.

Figures have yet to be confirmed for Brighton and Hove.

Mr Smith added: “The government’s hocus-pocus formula takes no account of the resulting environmental consequences, including impact on the supply of potable water, increased outflows of raw and partially treated sewage into rivers and sea, and the loss of farmland needed for food production and carbon sequestration, and climate change.”

The full list of available housing needs – expressed as an annual number of homes (previous to current) – is as follows:

Adur - 248 to 248 (+0)

Arun - 1,304 to 1,352 (+48)

Worthing - 885 to 895 (+10)

Chichester - 638 to 638 (+0)

Crawley - 718 to 748 (+30)

Horsham - 897 to 948 (+51)

Mid Sussex - 1,093 to 1,127 (+34)

Eastbourne - 675 to 738 (+63)

Lewes - 782 to 783 (+1)

Wealden - 1,212 to 1,221 (+9)

Hastings - 481 to 454 (-27)