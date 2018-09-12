Motorhome overnight parking ban for Seaford seafront withdrawn for more discussions

A proposal to ban motorhomes from parking overnight on part of Seaford seafront has been withdrawn due to calls for even tougher restrictions from town councillors.

The decision to formally withdraw the proposed restriction was approved at a meeting of East Sussex County Council’s planning committee on Wednesday (September 12).

The proposal, which was considered alongside a number of other restrictions around the Lewes district, would have seen motorhomes banned from the seaward side of Marine Parade and the Esplanade between the hours of 9pm and 8am. Motorhomes would also be banned from parking overnight in Cliff Gardens and Martello Road under the proposals.

The committee heard that the proposals had been brought forward in response to complaints about overnight parking from local residents and Seaford Town Council.

However, officers told the committee, Seaford Town Council objected to the proposals as its members believed the ban should be on both sides of the Esplanade, rather than the seaward side only.

The town council’s objections also requested alternative parking arrangements for the Buckle and Esplanade car parks be considered as part of the proposals.

Following an explanation of the circumstances, committee members agreed to withdraw the proposed parking restriction pending further discussions.

At the same meeting councillors approved the extension of double yellow lines in Blatchington Road following reports of emergency vehicles struggling to manoeuvre around parked cars.

The extension will be put to the double yellow lines opposite numbers 5 to 9 Blatchington Road.

A number of other changes to parking restrictions in Seaford were also approved by the committee. As a result there will be changes to parking arrangements in Dane Road, Richmond Road and Sherwood Road.

Meanwhile new parking restrictions will also be put in place on Brooklyn Road, Gildredge Road, Grove Road, Pelham Road and Vicarage Close.