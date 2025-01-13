MP Andrew Griffith gives his warmest congratulations to Storrington holiday firm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At a time of year when Sussex is feeling the chills, local MP Andrew Griffith, popped in to deliver his warm congratulations to the independent travel agents, The Sussex Travel Lounge, in Storrington on Friday to congratulate them on their first year of business.

Andrew met with the owner Tanya Pace - who also owns a branch in Horsham which has been in business for ten years - and travel consultants Edwina and Hannah. The Storrington branch is located on West Street, on the A283, and is an ideal location to visit with convenient customer parking immediately outside the shop.

Between them, The Sussex Travel Lounge team have decades of experience in the travel industry and personal knowledge of many of the countries they book holidays to. They are all passionate about booking their customers dream holidays and tailoring those travel experiences. Whether it is a luxury cruise or a coach trip, they are keen to help.

Andrew Griffith enjoyed hearing more about Tanya’s career background which began in Thomas Cook at the age of 15 as a Saturday assistant. Since then, the travel industry has changed a lot, including the disappearance of many travel agents from our high streets. But Tanya has proved that direct customer care makes a positive difference to the booking experience.

Andrew Griffith MP with (L-R) Hannah Stoner, Edwina Coppock and owner Tanya Pace at The Sussex Travel Lounge in Storrington.

Tanya pointed out that “holidays are people’s second biggest annual spend after their mortgages.” This is why face to face advice with booking the right holiday is so important. And it comes with the added benefits of their agents being able to secure the best rooms and tailor the trip as needed.

Andrew Griffith said: “I am pleased to see that The Sussex Travel Lounge has brought personalised holiday booking back to the high street.

"The internet is wonderful but many miss the knowledge and assurance that only a face to face service can provide. I wish Tanya and her team continued success, especially at this busy time of year when the cold weather is turning people’s minds to escaping to warmer climes.”