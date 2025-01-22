MP Andrew Griffith makes a formal objection to plans for 191 Henfield houses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Andrew Griffith MP (Arundel and South Downs) has written to Horsham District Council to formally object to plans put forward for a large housing development which is not in the Henfield Neighbourhood Plan.

Croudace Homes have applied to the council for outline planning for houses on land adjacent to Furners Lane, with access from Charlwood Drive. It is currently 8.6 hectares of agricultural land with mature trees and hedgerows.

Andrew Griffith has previously shared his deep concern that rural parts of West Sussex are increasingly on the frontline of all new development in the country. This, he said, is a tractable problem if residents and their elected representatives can work together to help to defend farmland and green fields from unnecessary development.

In his letter, Mr Griffith points out that residents from Henfield have shared their concerns with him, including loss of green fields and wildlife habitats, road access which would impact traffic on Wantley Hill, and the significant pressures it would put on the local infrastructure in the village ‘reducing the quality of life for residents’.

Andew Griffith MP letter to Horsham District Council.

The MP has highlighted the exceptional level of development already absorbed by Henfield in recent years and says that new housing should now only come forward through the agreed Henfield Neighbourhood Plan allocations.

Andrew Griffith said: “It is objectionable that, yet another developer wants to have a go at Henfield. Henfield has already taken far more than its share of new development in recent years, much of which was developer-led and not plan-led. This latest proposal threatens to erode the rurality of the village, ignores the adopted neighbourhood plan, and will burden local infrastructure significantly. It is simply not okay to continue building out large scale developments on rural green fields. The LibDem and Green controlled Horsham District Council, as the local planning authority, must challenge this application and listen to Henfield’s residents.”

The deadline for comments to Horsham District Council is tomorrow, 23rd January. Application reference DC/24/1932