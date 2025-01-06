MP Andrew Griffith visits Alitex, the home of the Victorian Greenhouse
Alitex dedicate themselves to creating the most beautiful Victorian greenhouse and that is reflected in everything they do.
They offer a complete turnkey service; from initial ideas, bespoke design to installation, they are on hand to guide customers through the process and continue to do so long after the installation. Their primary aim is to create the finest quality glasshouse and offer a service and guarantee to match.
Andrew said: “ It was a pleasure to visit Alitex at their impressive show site and factory in South Harting, where all of the Alitex Greenhouses are created. It was great to meet some of the Alitex team of dedicated experts and to see the process that goes into the design and build of these magnificent greenhouses."