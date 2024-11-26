MP Andrew Griffith visits world’s leading vintage Bentley specialist

Andrew Griffith MP and Owner William Medcalf

Arundel & South Downs MP Andrew Griffith visited Vintage Bentley last Friday (15 November) and had a tour around their impressive facility in Hill Brow, ideally located between Brooklands and Goodwood.

For over 25 years Vintage Bentley have been preserving, restoring, providing and manufacturing spare parts and dealing in Vintage Bentleys.

They work exclusively on W.O Bentley models from 1922 to 1932 which enables them to cover every facet of maintaining the cars in house.

They pride themselves on their knowledge and their highly skilled team and have invested heavily in team and engineering facilities. William Medcalf and the team have an ‘Obsession for Excellence’ they believe these thoroughbred competition cars are so superbly engineered they are a joy to drive both on track and on the road and makes them such a versatile enjoyable ownership proposition.

Andrew Griffith MP with owner William Medcalf and team at Vintage Bentley

Andrew said: “ It was a pleasure to meet William Medcalf and the experienced, skilled team at their impressive facility in Hill Brow.

"It was great to hear that Vintage Bentley are leading the way with their innovative approach to green motoring.

"Remanufacturing, upcycling, recycling and using synthetic fuels not only helps to improve the reliability and performance of the vehicle but also helps to reach Net Zero goals in transport, helping to protect the Historic Car Industry”