MP calls on government to act quickly on anti-social behaviour - political comment
Currently in Sussex, under the Putting it Right scheme, shoplifters are required to meet with a mediator to understand the impact of their crime. They are then obliged to do unpaid work in the community. Individuals partaking in this scheme have a reoffending rate of 3.5 per cent, compared with a national average of 26 per cent.
Alison said: “This is bad news for our businesses, constituents and communities in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton.
"They tell me that they are concerned about anti-social behaviour. This scheme has dramatically reduced reoffending, whilst compelling offenders to give back to the community. The scheme sought to provide justice for victims of crime, and now looks likely to be scrapped.”
Alison is calling on the government to quickly announce how they plan to tackle anti-social behaviour in our communities and high streets.
Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne has also spoken against the plans.
She said: “This government has made a lot of noise about cracking down on crime but the reality is that their actions just don’t fit the rhetoric.
"They claim that anti-social behaviour is a top priority, yet the first action they take is to cancel the funding for immediate justice in all police force areas.”
