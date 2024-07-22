MP responds to King’s Speech: Fixing local health services must be at heart of government
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
John has welcomed proposed legislation to address the mental health crisis and sewage dumping by water companies. However, he wants to see the NHS and care service put at the heart of the new government’s agenda, and also wants to ensure development continues to involve local communities in any planning reforms.
Responding to the King’s Speech, Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne said: “Laws to start tackling the crisis in our mental health services and stop filthy sewage entering Horsham waterways are welcome.
“However, we need to see more action to tackle the immense challenges facing our community after years of Conservative chaos, especially on health and care.
“The Conservative Party oversaw spiralling GP waiting times, and it is now almost impossible to sign up with an NHS dentist.
“I am especially concerned about how we make sure there are enough doctors across Horsham for a growing population with many vulnerable older residents.
“I will be pressing ministers every step of the way to put our NHS and care service at the heart of their agenda.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.