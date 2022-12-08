He said: “It was great to visit the Horsham branch again and to hear from the team the support available to those in need of their help. I know these are difficult economic times and I would encourage anyone who is struggling financially to speak to the team at Citizens Advice who are on hand to provide information and guidance.”Ms Cross said: “It was great for Jeremy Quin to visit our Horsham office and meet our amazing team of volunteers and hear about the work they are doing to support local residents. Every month we help over 1,000 people and we are delighted to have received funding from Horsham District Council to do more and be out in the community. However our services are needed more than ever and we hope many more volunteers will join us so we can help people in their time of need to find a way forward.”Citizens Advice is reliant on the hard work of a team of volunteers and locally, they are looking for more volunteers particularly those with specific skills such as HR Practitioners, Financial Advisors and lawyers. More information on volunteering with Citizens Advice and how to apply is at https://www.citizensadvice.org.uk/about-us/support-us/volunteering/