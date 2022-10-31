The MP was given a tour of the new health centre which opened earlier this year, by Chief Executive Lynda Vowles and Practice Manager Jack Lerwill.

The charity was established nearly 35 years ago to provide bowel cancer screening.

Today it delivers a broader set of testing to asymptomatic clients to spot the early signs of cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, including prostate cancer and abdominal aortic aneurysm. Early detection is key to receiving early treatment and better outcomes.

Andrew with Jack Lerwill, Practice Manager, and Lynda Vowles, Chief Executive Officer, at Mary How Trust in Pulborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew visited the new clinical rooms and met the specialist team responsible for testing and sonography. He was also impressed by the Trust’s blood-testing laboratory run by biomedical scientist Claire. The in-house testing facility enables the Trust to deliver prompt results after screening.

Jack Lerwill told Andrew that the Trust now provides up to ten health screenings a day in their three clinical rooms. 47 per cent of those are referred to their GP for following up.

The charity is now fundraising for a fourth clinic room – a dual purpose consultation room equipped with testing equipment. If you would like to donate, or organise a fundraiser to help them reach their goal please see www.maryhowtrust.org/fabulous- fundraising.

Lynda Vowles said: “We are grateful to Andrew for taking the time to visit us and find out more about our donation based preventative health screening services. It was a pleasure to introduce him to the team and show him our new clinic. He already had a good understanding of preventative health and was genuinely interested in hearing about our work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Griffith added: “The Mary How Trust is a wonderful local charity providing important preventative and early detection screening which can make a big difference to a patient’s outcome and even save lives.