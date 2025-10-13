MP welcomes announcement of new funds to help people into work in West Sussex and Brighton

Almost 4,000 sick or disabled people in West Sussex and Brighton will receive employment support, thanks to the government’s new Connect to Work programme.

The scheme is voluntary and will deliver localised, tailored support to people who are sick, disabled or face complex barriers to work. Volunteers can self-refer or be referred through various routes including healthcare professionals, local authorities, and voluntary sector partners.

It provides intensive, personalised help including individual coaching from employment specialists, job matching services, and ongoing support for both participants and employers to ensure sustainable employment outcomes.

Dr Beccy Cooper, MP for Worthing West, said: “I’m delighted that more people in West Sussex and Brighton will get help into work. Too many people are facing barriers when they are trying to find a job and this funding and support could make a real difference.”

The UK Government has pledged £167.2 million to support more than 40,000 sick or disabled people nationwide.

People in West Sussex and Brighton will have access to £15.6 million of the overall funding pot.

West Sussex County Council is helping to deliver the new employment programme, funded by the Department for Work and Pensions.

Connect to Work supports people who are: disabled; living with long-term health conditions; from disadvantaged groups; at risk of losing their job and/or are in need of help to stay in work.

A county council spokesperson said: “Connect to Work is rolling out across England and Wales and aims to support up to 100,000 people. In West Sussex, we’ll support up to 900 residents each year. We’re launching in November 2025.

“The programme is voluntary and fully funded by the government. If you want to work but face barriers, we would like to hear from you.

“If you're eligible, we’ll offer up to 12 months of personalised support to help you find a job and settle in once you start.

“We’re not accepting applications yet. To get updates you can ask to join our mailing list by emailing [email protected].

“We will publish more details, including how to apply, when the programme goes live.”

The government said ‘nine further areas’ across England to benefit from a £167 million investment in Connect to Work – the programme that ‘refuses to write off sick or disabled people’.

A statement read: "Funding includes putting specialist employment advisers in GP surgeries and mental health services, and community-based referral partners. Comes as part of £1 billion investment to unlock people’s potential, breaking down barriers to opportunity as part of the Plan for Change

“The expansion will see the programme rolled out to nine further areas across England, including Cumbria, Oxfordshire, and West Sussex and Brighton, helping those who may have been excluded from the job market to take steps towards employment.

Total funding is now set to reach over £1 billion across England and Wales over the next five years, and provide 300,000 sick or disabled people with ‘help to get into work by the end of the decade’.

"With 2.8 million people out of work due to health conditions, it’s part of the Government’s plan to get Britain working again and ensure everyone has the opportunity to thrive by modernising jobcentres, locally driven support, and delivering a Youth Guarantee so every young person is either earning or learning,” a spokesperson added

"The programme gives areas the resources they need to tailor their support based on local needs and opportunities, helping people with a range of health conditions to find and fulfil potential to work

“Support includes embedding specialist advisers directly within healthcare teams – from GP surgeries to mental health services – treating employment support as holistic care.

Areas such as Portsmouth, the North East and East Sussex are also:

– Connecting people from community-based health programmes to dedicated employment support;

– Using Virtual Reality immersive classrooms to support people with interview practice;

– Helping parents and families access affordable childcare so they can re-enter the workforce;

– Running workshops to improve participants’ confidence and communication skills.

Work and Pensions Secretary, Pat McFadden, said: “Writing off people with long-term health conditions or disabilities fails them and fails our economy.

“We are giving people a hand up, not a handout, realising their potential and providing them with the skills to succeed as part of our Plan for Change.

“Thanks to local areas hitting the ground running, it is already delivering results – proving that when we invest in people and communities, everyone wins.”

Minister of State for Health, Stephen Kinnock, said employment support can be a ‘crucial part of good health’,

"But for too long, we’ve treated health and work in isolation,” he added.

"Our 10 Year Health Plan sets out how we are bringing the two together, through innovative schemes like this one.

“For many people, getting help finding the right work could be as an important part of their prescription as the correct physio or medication.

“This investment is just what the doctor ordered and will help thousands more find the help they need to get back into a job.”

If you’re interested in joining the team to deliver Connect to Work in West Sussex, get in touch via: https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/jobs/featured-jobs/connect-to-work-careers/