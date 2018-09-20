MP welcomes proposed healthcare hub for Seaford

Seaford’s MP has welcomed plans for a new healthcare hub as part of a major redevelopment in the town.

As part of the plans for the site off Sutton Road, the Downs Leisure Centre is set to be retained and improved alongside new medical facilities, convenience food store with flats above, grass mini-pitch and extra parking spaces.

Aerial visualisation of redevelopment of Downs Leisure Centre site, proposed new buildings including new healthcare hub and convenience store, shown in green

The current facility, leased to Wave Leisure, would be reconfigured with a new entrance and offices, while the Downs 60+ Club would continue to run within the leisure centre building.

A capital budget of £17.2m to fund the project was approved by Lewes District Council cabinet members on Monday (September 17).

As Seaford has a growing and also ageing population, the town’s two GP surgeries, the Old School Surgery and Seaford Medical Practice, are struggling to meet current demand. Much of the capacity issue relates to the space the two surgeries have available to work in.

A new healthcare hub next to a leisure centre would not only mean more space for doctors and better services, but also increase opportunities to promote health and wellbeing in a more holistic way.

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield, who represents Seaford, said: “I welcome the funding to build a new medical centre and the facilities of a minor injuries unit in the town. As the largest town in my constituency, Seaford is in need of more extensive medical facilities and this is something I have campaigned for since before becoming a MP.

“From speaking to local GPs they are at capacity and need extra space and facilities in order to manage their heavy caseload of patients. As the council have now approved the scheme I welcome the opportunity for local people to have their say on this proposal. I know many are keen to see the extra medical facilities coming to the town.”