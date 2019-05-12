MPs looking after their own skins and not addressing the will of the people

As a Conservative councillor who bucked the national trend by being elected with a resounding majority, I would like to share with you my observations of the campaign.

I made sure that I listened to my local people not only about local matters but the leading question of Brexit.

The public is well aware that Westminster does not take any notice of local authorities but continues to bleed them financially dry.

The vast majority of the voters are disgusted with the self-seeking attitudes of many members of parliament who consider their opinions more important than the electorate.

Members of the Conservative Party and members of the public equally believe that the government has badly let them down with their failure to implement Brexit.

Not only do they think that the Prime Minister should step down immediately but most senior Tories in the cabinet and holding positions of influence in the party should also stand down.

There are numerous newer members of parliament with excellent business and community skills who should be given the opportunity to clean up the total failure of the present government.

People are sick to death with the government failing to deal with important local matters from planning, policing, to supporting our education system fully and dealing more positively with our environment.

The house building record of all parties is regarded as pitiful.

The failure of dealing with Brexit months ago has led to all these important areas being neglected.

Many people also feel that MPs are overpaid and have lost their sense of public service; however most people do accept that there are genuine MPs who could save the country from the pathetic image Westminster is projecting to the world.

Already many cabinet ministers are making comments geared to save their own skins and not address the will of the people.

Cllr Roger Thomas

Wealden District Council representing Heathfield South