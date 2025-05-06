MP's mum elected as Midhurst county councillor
Liberal Democrat Yvonne Gravely, mum of Jess Brown-Fuller, took 40% of the vote in last week’s by-election, beating Conservative candidate Tom Crofts by 1,349 votes to 1,119.
Yvonne said she was ‘honoured and truly delighted’ to be elected, thanking her team for all their work – and the residents who voted for her.
She added: “Normally in life, a parent teaches the child; in this case it was my daughter Jess Brown-Fuller, now MP for Chichester, who inspired me to stand, and I am especially grateful to her for her unwavering support and advice, giving so much of her time to help when she herself is so busy.
“I will do my absolute best in this role and will work every day to try to make a difference to the people of Midhurst and surrounding villages.
“I have already been contacted by residents with particular issues and so within hours of being elected was getting into the detail of what the job entails!”
The Midhurst seat on both the county council and Chichester District Council became vacant after Kate O’Kelly chose to step down.
Replacing her on the district council, Dominic Merritt said winning the by-election meant ‘everything’ to him.
Already serving as a town councillor, he saw his district role as an ‘opportunity to take that commitment to the next level’.
Dominic added: “This new role allows me to be a stronger voice for our town, championing affordable and social housing, supporting our local and independent businesses, keeping our community safe and clean, and ensuring that everyone, especially our younger generation, feels heard and represented.
“I am incredibly grateful to the residents of the Midhurst ward for placing their trust in me. They know I care deeply about our town and will always work hard on their behalf. I won’t let them down.”
The two new councillors will be holding a joint surgery on Saturday May 17 at the Grange Centre, Midhurst, between noon and 2pm.
