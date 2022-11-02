Multiple objections raised for new residential facility for young people with eating disorders plans in Midhurst

The proposed change of use, submitted by care providers Elysium Healthcare, will convert the existing 15-bed St Margaret’s Convent Of Mercy in Little Ashfield to a 12-bed residential facility providing specialist mental health care for young adults aged 18 to 25 with eating disorders.

The plans state that the existing convent ‘lends itself to being adapted to provide a mental health facility’ due to its good degree of privacy.

Additionally, the existing entrance and access can be easily adapted to provide the security, privacy, care and observation that the residents’ will require.

Multiple objections have been raised against plans for a new residential facility for young people with eating disorders in Midhurst.

However plans for the new facility have been met with multiple objections from local residents.

Mr Tim Williams said: “I object to the proposed plans on the ground that there is inadequate provision for parking.

"There are five houses in Little Ashfield that do not own their car parking and have always parked their cars in Little Ashfield.

"If they are unable to do so, under the proposed plans, then the cars will be in the Petersfield Road or other adjacent residential roads to the inconvenience of other other residents.”

An objection was also raised by by Dr Cassian Edwards regarding privacy for the patients.

In a statement Dr Edwards said: “A factor which concerns me is that of privacy. Patients at the treatment centre will obviously be able to look into my bedroom and garden, but perhaps what may be of more concern to the patients themselves, is that the houses bordering the proposed facility will be able to look into the former Convents garden knowing that the people being treated there are under medical supervision.

"Surely it is inappropriate to site such a facility where Elysium Health care are applyingto?

"I certainly know that if it was my daughter or son being treated for bulimia or anorexia or any other eating disorder that I wouldn't want anyone being able to watch and/or observe her or him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Consequently, I think locating such a centre right next door to several private residencies who look over the garden is wholly and completely inappropriate.”