National Trust place application to retain visitor centre at Uppark House

The National Trust have placed an application for the retainment of the visitor centre at Uppark House.

The application would see the retainment of the visitor centre at Uppark House in South Harting as well as a toilet block on site.

The plans would see the toilet block and the visitor centre retained at Uppark House for a further five years.

If approved, the National Trust would use the extra time to allow development for the visitor arrival and experience of the visitor reception.

In its planning statement the Trust said: “The Trust is currently undergoing a full assessment of Uppark to address essential maintenance and conservation works across the whole site. It has been approximately 30 years since the fire and restoration of Uppark House.

“There is now a great opportunity to understand and invest in the site in a holistic way.

"Historically, a small exhibition was set up within a temporary building on a site to the north of the main entrance)to provide information about the 1989 fire that took place in the mansion.

“The exhibition building was later removed, and the WC block was replaced in 2008.

"These essential works aim to set Uppark on a new course to reach its full potential as an elegant 17th Century mansion with an internationally significant collection in a breath-taking elevated setting on the South Downs.

“As part of these works the project team will be looking to address the visitor arrival and experience in terms of the visitor reception and WC’s. It is paramount that a long-term, permeant solution is developed and implemented.

"However, this must be undertaken and integrated with the entire site strategy.

“To achieve these ambitions, the Trust feel that a temporary five year extension to the existing planning permission for the kiosk and WC block will allow for the required time to develop these proposals.

“It is understood that the continual renewal of temporary planning permission is not typical. However, the essential repairs noted above have been significantly delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The proposals do not seek to materially change the kiosk and WC block from the previous application and instead are only seeking to extend the permission period length.”