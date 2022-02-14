Neighbours object to Worthing HMO expansion over parking pressure and anti-social behaviour fears

If approved, the application would allow the property at 9 Gratwicke Road to expand from a six-bedroom HMO to a large eight-bed HMO.

The developer, Fiji Properties, has already started work to convert the property with a shared kitchen diner; three bedrooms and a shower room on the ground floor; four bedrooms and two shower rooms on the first floor; and additional accommodation in the roof space.

But the plans have received 17 objections, including from neighbours, which say the expansion could put ‘pressure on parking’ and ‘increase anti-social behaviour’.

Gratwicke Road, Worthing, courtesy of Google Streetview

They fear that the area could become ‘saturated with HMOs’ if planning permission is given and claim that anti-social behaviour from existing HMOs is ‘getting worse’ with alleged drug use, burglary, litter and noise.

Sussex Police did not object to the plans but asked that the design and layout be mindful of safety.

The force’s local policing team said: “With the level of crime and anti-social behaviour in Worthing district being above average when compared with the rest of Sussex, [Sussex Police] have no major concerns with the proposals.

“Historically there are cases where houses of multiple occupancy (HMO) have given rise to instances of anti-social behaviour (ASB).

“To reduce the risk of this occurring there will need to be stringent management control of tenancies.”

Council officers have recommended the plans for approval with conditions, saying there ‘is no compelling evidence linking directly between HMOs and anti-social behaviour’.

They say that problems with HMOs ‘often relate to the quality of the management’ and a planning condition will ensure a management agreement is in place for the property.

Another condition could ensure that there are never more than eight occupants.

Officers added that HMOs ‘play an important role in providing housing for people on low incomes’ and can often be ‘the only choice of housing for people who would otherwise be homeless’.

Responding to concerns that the area is ‘saturated’ with HMOs, the planning officers said there is also a mix of larger flats and family housing which ‘would not be uncharacteristic of an urban environment’.

Although there are no parking spaces planned, the highways authority West Sussex County Council said this would not have an ‘unacceptable impact’ on road safety.