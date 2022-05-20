The application, from Frontier Estates Ltd, was given the thumbs-up during a planning committee meeting on Thursday (May 19).

As well as 68 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, the care home will include communal lounges, quiet spaces, dining areas, assisted bathrooms, a hair salon and café.

The three-storey building will sit on a triangular patch of land on Kings Way, north of the railway line.

Artist's impression of the proposed Burgess Hill care home

There is a mixture of ancient woodland, open land and housing development of Unicorn Way and Hestia Place along the eastern boundary.

A total of 12 letters of objection were receiving, raising issues such as overdevelopment, lack of parking, highway safety, loss of trees, impact on wildlife and the character of the area, design, flooding, drainage and infrastructure.

But council planning officers recommended approval and this was backed by councillors on Thursday.

Their officers’ report concluded: "The proposed design, layout and scale of the development is considered acceptable and it would not cause harm to the character and appearance of the area. It is not considered to cause significant harm to the neighbouring amenities.

Proposed application site

“The proposal will deliver positive social and economic benefits through the delivery of housing which reflects one of the key objectives of the NPPF and in the short term the proposal would also deliver a number of construction jobs. The Council would also receive a new homes bonus.”