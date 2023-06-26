Outline plans to build a care home in East Grinstead with up to 85-bedrooms have been approved by Mid Sussex District Council.

The application from Brundell Property Group Limited, to demolish a house in West Hill and replace it with the care home, was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Thursday (June 22).

The committee only looked at the principle of the development and access to the site – design details will come at a later date.

The council received 42 letters objecting to the plans, with concerns raised including the pressure the new development would place on GP services, fears the two to three-storey building would be ‘over-bearing’, and worries about road safety.

Outline plans for new care home (Image credit: Brundell Property)

Several councillors and members of the public shared the road safety concerns, though West Sussex County Council’s highways team raised no objection.

The new access will exit close to the bend in the road where West Hill meets West Street.

An objection from East Grinstead Town Council said: “There are cars parked along West Hill all day which will make this turning access very tight and of concern.

“The plan for a care home is supported – although there are some concerns as to the proposed design – but the access is not at this point, proven for safety.”

Rex Whittaker (Con, East Grinstead – Imberhorne) expressed disappointment about the plans on the table, adding: “It’s clearly not been demonstrated, to me, that highway safety concerns from the [town] council and residents have been addressed, because there are clearly some doubts.”

A transport statement submitted with the application predicted the care home would add 160 vehicle movements every 12 hours to those already using West Hill.

Dick Sweatman (Con, East Grinstead – Herontye) acknowledged that this was ‘quite a lot on a busy road’ but felt the committee had no choice but to approve the application given no objection had been received from the highways team.

If it was refused, the planning inspectorate would most likely rule against the council when the case went to appeal – a decision which could prove costly.

The plans were approved by seven votes to zero with three abstentions.