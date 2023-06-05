Plans to build a conservation and research nursery in Ardingly have been approved by Mid Sussex District Council.

The application, from the Royal Botanic Gardens Kew, was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Thursday (June 1).

It will see agricultural buildings at the former Havelock Farm, at Wakehurst Place, demolished and replaced with structures including four glasshouses, polytunnels, and a mechanical plant building.

The 1.7 hectare site in the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty was bought by Kew in 2012 and sits close to the Millennium Seed Bank, which was built in 2000.

The council received 17 letters objecting to the plans, while the committee heard from a number of residents, who called the scheme ‘wholly inappropriate’ and said it had ‘crossed the line’ of what was acceptable for the area.

There were even concerns that some of the information provided with the application was ‘inaccurate’.

A letter to the committee from Gary Marsh, councillor for Ardingly, Balcombe & Turners Hill, objected to the plans, saying the location was ‘unacceptable’ and there were better places to build.

Officers, though, recommended the application for approval.

A report to the committee said: “The proposal will bring economic benefits and support an established venue that is important as a tourist attraction and as a leader in horticultural research.”

The meeting was interrupted more than once by objectors attempting to get their points across.