The next stage of plans for a new cycle route in Bexhill are set to go before a senior county councillor next week.

On Monday (November 21), Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, is due to decide whether the authority will move ahead with plans to create a shared walking and cycle route between Bexhill Enterprise Park and the seafront.

The proposed route would run through Collington, passing by Collington Railway Station, King Offa Academy and Bexhill Hospital.

While a final decision will lie with Cllr Dowling, officers are recommending that she agree for the scheme to move ahead to a detailed design stage.

Proposed new Bexhill cycle route

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme was identified in the council’s Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan.

In a report, officers said: “Whilst concerns were raised about the safety of shared route schemes and on-road cycling, evidence from other schemes introduced in the county demonstrates these facilities can operate successfully by offering alternative low emission transport links within the communities they serve.

“In addition, although there were requests that dedicated cycle lanes should be provided instead, the scheme has been designed, taking account of industry best practice and guidance for inclusive mobility, to ensure that cyclists have the highest level of provision possible, whilst also considering the needs of other road users.”

From south to north, the full route would include: Richmond Avenue; Terminus Avenue; Cranbrook Road; Downlands Avenue; Hillside Road; Barrack Road; Silvester Road; Chantry Avenue; Wychurst Gardens; The Glades; and Wrestwood Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most of the route will be a shared cycling and walking space, but cyclists will be required to dismount on the public footpath which runs from north of King Offa Primary Academy to the subway under Coombe Valley Way.

According to the council, a number of pedestrian and cycle crossing improvements will be introduced along this route. This will include Toucan crossings at Little Common Road and Wrestwood Road, with the latter replacing an existing traffic island.