Plans for a new cycle route in Bexhill are set to move ahead, after senior county councillor confirmed her backing.

On Monday (November 21), Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, agreed for the authority to move ahead with plans to create a shared walking and cycle route between Bexhill Enterprise Park and the seafront.

As a result, the scheme — expected to run through Collington and pass by Collington Railway Station, King Offa Academy and Bexhill Hospital — will move ahead to a detailed design stage, followed by construction next year.

The decision was welcomed by Bexhill councillors Ian Hollidge and Nuala Geary, who were both present at the meeting.

Planned new cycling and walking route

Cllr Hollidge (Con) said: “We can see a future where half of the journeys in towns are either walked or cycled. It is a government policy and it is something we are able to implement in Bexhill.

“This scheme isn’t perfect, but just because it isn’t perfect isn’t to say we shouldn’t pursue it to completion.”

Similar praise was given by Cllr Geary (also a Conservative). Both councillors also called for pothole filling along the route.

From south to north, the full route would include: Richmond Avenue; Terminus Avenue; Cranbrook Road; Downlands Avenue; Hillside Road; Barrack Road; Silvester Road; Chantry Avenue; Wychurst Gardens; The Glades; and Wrestwood Road.

Most of the route will be a shared cycling and walking space, but cyclists will be required to dismount on the public footpath which runs from north of King Offa Primary Academy to the subway under Coombe Valley Way.

According to the council, a number of pedestrian and cycle crossing improvements will be introduced along this route. This will include Toucan crossings at Little Common Road and Wrestwood Road, with the latter replacing an existing traffic island.

It is also planned to introduce double yellow lines at various locations, which would result in the loss of on street parking for around 51 vehicles.