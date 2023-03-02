Plans for a new-build bungalow in Hastings have been approved at appeal.

In a decision notice published on Monday (February 27), a planning inspector has approved plans to build a home on a triangular parcel of land at the junction of Ghyllside Avenue and Old Roar Road.

In doing so, the inspector overturned a decision by Hastings Borough Council, which had refused the scheme in December 2021 due to concerns the building would be ‘incongruous’ with and harmful to the character of the surrounding area.

The inspector disagreed with this view, however, finding that the design and layout of the site would not be out-of-keeping with the surrounding area.

Application site

Ihe inspector said: “Given the location of the appeal site on the end of a row of houses, the pattern of development amongst existing properties would be unaltered.

