New-build Hastings bungalow approved at appeal by planning inspector

Plans for a new-build bungalow in Hastings have been approved at appeal.

By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
2 hours ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 11:44am

In a decision notice published on Monday (February 27), a planning inspector has approved plans to build a home on a triangular parcel of land at the junction of Ghyllside Avenue and Old Roar Road.

In doing so, the inspector overturned a decision by Hastings Borough Council, which had refused the scheme in December 2021 due to concerns the building would be ‘incongruous’ with and harmful to the character of the surrounding area.

The inspector disagreed with this view, however, finding that the design and layout of the site would not be out-of-keeping with the surrounding area.

Application site
Application site
Application site

Ihe inspector said: “Given the location of the appeal site on the end of a row of houses, the pattern of development amongst existing properties would be unaltered.

“The appeal site would also maintain a gap between properties similar to other properties on the road.”

Hastings