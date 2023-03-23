A planning inspector has overturned a decision by Hastings planners, allowing a controversial newbuild home to remain as constructed.

In a decision notice published last Friday (March 17), a planning inspector has overturned a Hastings Borough Council decision connected to a newbuild home built on former garden land in Martineau Lane.

The applicant had originally given planning permission to build the house on the plot in 2017, but it was not built in accordance with those approved plans.

When challenged with the discrepancies, the applicant put in a retrospective planning application which sought authorisation for the changes. This application was considered by the council’s planning committee in April 2021.

New-build home design

While recommended for approval by officers at the time, committee members felt the scheme had not overcome concerns about the building’s impact on the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty

The decision came despite warnings from officers that the council was thought unlikely to win should the refusal be taken to appeal.

This advice proved correct, with the inspector concluding that house would neither have a major impact on the AONB nor look ‘out of keeping’ with surrounding properties.

While the inspector overturned the committee’s decision, they also refused an application for costs from the applicant, who argued that it had been an ‘unreasonable’ result.

