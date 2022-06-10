New Bunkhouse planned in Heyshott

Prior notification plans for plans in Heyshott have been submitted.

The Cowdray Estate’s application was put through to notify of their intention to exercise their Permitted Development Rights (PDR) in relation to New Barn, Heyshott.

In the application the Estate “intends to change the use of part of the existing agricultural building to ‘Class C1 – ‘hotels, boarding and guesthouses.’

"The Estate intends to use the building as a bunkhouse.”