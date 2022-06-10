New Bunkhouse planned in Heyshott

The Cowdray Estate’s application was put through to notify of their intention to exercise their Permitted Development Rights (PDR) in relation to New Barn, Heyshott.
In the application the Estate “intends to change the use of part of the existing agricultural building to ‘Class C1 – ‘hotels, boarding and guesthouses.’
"The Estate intends to use the building as a bunkhouse.”
To view the full application visit the South Downs National Park Authority’s planning portal using the reference: SDNP/22/02499/PNCOUF