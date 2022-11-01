Plans for a new bunkhouse in Heyshott have been revealed.

The Cowdray Estate’s application was put through to notify of their intention to exercise their Permitted Development Rights (PDR) in relation to New Barn, Heyshott.

In the application the Estate “intends to change the use of part of the existing agricultural building to ‘Class C1 – ‘hotels, boarding and guesthouses.’

The Estate intends to use the building as a bunkhouse.

In the covering statement, the Cowdray Estate wrote: “The Estate previously submitted a Class R prior notification in May 2022 (Ref: SDNP/22/02499/PNCOUF). However,

the Council noted that further information was required to: establish whether the proposal would have a significant effect on the Singleton and Cocking Tunnels SAC

and Ebernoe Common SAC; and establish whether the proposal, due to the Site falling within the Sussex North Water Resource (Supply) Zone, would have a significant effect on upon the Arun Valley designated sites as SSSI, SAC, SPA and Ramsar.

“As part of planning application Ref: SDNP/20/03489/FUL, a previous bat survey assessment was undertaken by the Ecology Co-op in 2019.

“Subsequent, dark emergence surveys were undertaken in September 2019 and September 2020. The report concludes that neither Barbastelle (Barbastella barbastellus) or Bechstein’s (Myotis bechsteinii) bats were recorded roosting in the building. However, Barbastelle bats were recorded commuting across the site.

"It is also considered that the ‘water supply’ for permitted development will have already been taken into account and allowed for by Natural England.