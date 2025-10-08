New café and delicatessen in Shoreham seeks alcohol licence

A premises licence application for a new café and delicatessen in Shoreham seeks authorisation for the sale of alcohol during the day and into the evening.

Wolfox Ltd has made the application to Adur District Council for Wolf on East, at 31-32 East Street.

The site was formerly Ginger & Dobbs, where Wolfox coffee was sold.

The application for a new premises licence for the café and delicatessen is seeking authorisation for the sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises.

Wolfox Ltd has made an application to Adur District Council for the former Ginger & Dobbs site. Picture: Google Maps

Opening hours will be 8am to 11pm Monday to Saturday, 8am to 9pm Sunday, with alcohol sales given as 11am to 11pm Monday to Saturday, 11am to 9pm Sunday.

The applicant has offered a set of conditions to address the licensing objectives.

The consultation closes on Tuesday, October 28. A committee hearing is scheduled for Thursday, November 20, at 7pm, if required.

