Kate Rowbottom, who represents Billingshurst, was elected for the 2022/23 civic year at the annual general meeting on Wednesday night (May 25) taking over from David Skipp.

This is her second time in the role as her last term as chairman was cut short by the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “It am honoured to be voted in as chairman of Horsham District Council for a second time. My term last time was sadly cut short due to the Covid outbreak, so I am highly delighted to have another opportunity to represent the council across the whole district.

New HDC chairman Kate Rowbottom

“This time I look forward to meeting as many people as possible around the district – those who work tirelessly in the voluntary sector and in support of our local community groups, those who provide jobs and work here, and those who study and live here.”

Ian Stannard, councillor for Southwater South and Shipley, will serve as vice-chairman for 2022/23.

He said: “It is an honour to hold this office and a pleasure to support such a distinguished chair of council.”

Cllr Skipp told his fellow councillors: “I would like to thank you for nominating me and voting for me to become chairman of the council. I have had a wonderful year. I have to say it’s been an absolute privilege to represent this council both within the district at various functions and also outside the district when I’ve been able to meet with chairs of councils and mayors from other districts in Sussex.”