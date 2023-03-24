Chichester District Council is to spend £210,000 on three specialised toilet facilities for people with disabilities.

During a meeting of the full council on Tuesday (March 21), members agreed that the capital funding could be spent on setting up Changing Places facilities at The Selsey Centre, Bracklesham Barn, and the North Street Public Conveniences, in Midhurst.

Changing Places cater for children and adults with complex care needs and include adjustable changing benches, ceiling hoists and space for large wheelchairs.

Tony Dignum, cabinet member for growth, place & regeneration, told the meeting that the council had successfully bid for funding from government to help pay for the new facilities and has until the end of March 2024 to install them.

Example of a Changing Places toilet facility

The sites in Selsey and Bracklesham will be delivered and maintained by parish councils.

