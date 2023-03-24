During a meeting of the full council on Tuesday (March 21), members agreed that the capital funding could be spent on setting up Changing Places facilities at The Selsey Centre, Bracklesham Barn, and the North Street Public Conveniences, in Midhurst.
Changing Places cater for children and adults with complex care needs and include adjustable changing benches, ceiling hoists and space for large wheelchairs.
Tony Dignum, cabinet member for growth, place & regeneration, told the meeting that the council had successfully bid for funding from government to help pay for the new facilities and has until the end of March 2024 to install them.
The sites in Selsey and Bracklesham will be delivered and maintained by parish councils.
Mr Dignum said the third, in Midhurst, will be the responsibility of the district council. The use of £8,000 of revenue funds per year from 2024/25 onwards will cover those maintenance costs.