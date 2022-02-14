New classroom plans at Fordwater School approved

Plans for a new classroom at Fordwater School has been approved by Chichester District Council approved. SUS-220214-112945001

Fordwater School on Summersdale road caters for pupils aged 2 to 19 years of age with severe and complex learning difficulties with the new building work adding a new classroom on site at the school.

The classroom will also be built with storage and toilet facilities within.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building will be delivered complete and fully fitted and be lifted into place by crane.

In addition to the new classroom, a new, 1.8 metre high mesh fence and new gate at the entrance to the school field will also be built, alongside the provision of a new play area adjacent to the classroom.

The proposal will also see the expansion of students entering the school to accommodate the use of the newly built classroom.