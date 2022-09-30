New classrooms planned for Chichester school
Plans for new classrooms at a Chichester school have been submitted.
The plans would see two new classrooms built at St Anthony’s School on Woodlands Lane.
The classrooms would be built for secondary school students with Special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).
As well as this, a new footpath would also be created for students.
Most Popular
Permission is also being sought in the application for a replacement for a tree on site.
To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference: