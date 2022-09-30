Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

New classrooms planned for Chichester school

Plans for new classrooms at a Chichester school have been submitted.

By Sam Pole
Friday, 30th September 2022, 10:22 am
Updated Friday, 30th September 2022, 10:22 am
Plans for new classrooms at a Chichester school have been submitted.
Plans for new classrooms at a Chichester school have been submitted.

The plans would see two new classrooms built at St Anthony’s School on Woodlands Lane.

The classrooms would be built for secondary school students with Special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

As well as this, a new footpath would also be created for students.

Most Popular

Permission is also being sought in the application for a replacement for a tree on site.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference:

Chichester District Council