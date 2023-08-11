BREAKING
New commercial park and wellness centre approved at Goddards Green near Burgess Hill

Plans to transform a ‘ramshackle’, ‘unsightly’ industrial area into a commercial park and wellness centre have been approved by Mid Sussex District Council.
By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 11th Aug 2023, 15:15 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 15:17 BST

The application for The Farmers Stores, in Gatehouse Lane, Goddards Green, was given the nod by the planning committee on Thursday (August 10).

The site currently holds 11 buildings with a range of uses from car repairs to storage and a salvage yard.

The buildings will be pulled down and replaced with 19 units for business/light industrial/storage and distribution use along with a wellness centre for indoor sports and recreational fitness.

A design statement submitted to the council with the application said: “The application represents an excellent opportunity to upgrade and enhance an existing and allocated employment site to provide much-needed, sustainable, modern and more efficient accommodation for new and existing local businesses.

“[It] will make a positive contribution to the area bring new employment opportunities and businesses to the vicinity and increasing the viability of the village.”

