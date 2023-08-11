The application for The Farmers Stores, in Gatehouse Lane, Goddards Green, was given the nod by the planning committee on Thursday (August 10).
The site currently holds 11 buildings with a range of uses from car repairs to storage and a salvage yard.
The buildings will be pulled down and replaced with 19 units for business/light industrial/storage and distribution use along with a wellness centre for indoor sports and recreational fitness.
A design statement submitted to the council with the application said: “The application represents an excellent opportunity to upgrade and enhance an existing and allocated employment site to provide much-needed, sustainable, modern and more efficient accommodation for new and existing local businesses.
“[It] will make a positive contribution to the area bring new employment opportunities and businesses to the vicinity and increasing the viability of the village.”