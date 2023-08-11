Plans to transform a ‘ramshackle’, ‘unsightly’ industrial area into a commercial park and wellness centre have been approved by Mid Sussex District Council.

The application for The Farmers Stores, in Gatehouse Lane, Goddards Green, was given the nod by the planning committee on Thursday (August 10).

The site currently holds 11 buildings with a range of uses from car repairs to storage and a salvage yard.

The buildings will be pulled down and replaced with 19 units for business/light industrial/storage and distribution use along with a wellness centre for indoor sports and recreational fitness.

A design statement submitted to the council with the application said: “The application represents an excellent opportunity to upgrade and enhance an existing and allocated employment site to provide much-needed, sustainable, modern and more efficient accommodation for new and existing local businesses.