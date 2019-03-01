New conference centre planned at golf club near Crowborough

Proposals to bring a new conference centre to the Wealden district are set to be discussed next week.

On Thursday (March 7), Wealden District Council’s planning committee north is to consider proposals to build a conference centre and replacement clubhouse at the Boars Head Golf Centre in Eridge Road.

An existing clubhouse and driving range will both be demolished if planning permission is granted, developers say.

In a business statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the developer said: “This new building is at the centre of the redevelopment of the golf centre and its viability in years to come.

“We are an established leisure operator, with four other trading sites across the South of England and are experienced in the functions and events market.

“We see Boars Head Golf Centre as an amazing opportunity to diversify an extraordinary site and create an outstanding business near Crowborough.

“To decide on our best approach commercially, we engaged in a simple feasibility study.

“Overall, the best commercial decision appeared clear, which was to create two buildings with specialisms, both of which would meet an identified need.”

The spokesman says the buildings would be: a golf clubhouse and a specialist conferencing and event centre ‘to offer exclusive-use of its facilities to individuals and corporate customers alike.’

The centre would also be available for wedding hire, the spokesman said.

While recommending the scheme be granted planning permission, Wealden planning officers say conditions will be sought to reduce the number of vehicles travelling to and from the site. Developers say this will be achieved through the demolition of the driving range.

Public use of the nine-hole golf course will also cease, although it will remain open for private hire.

Conditions would also remove a 1999 planning permission for a far larger clubhouse, which developers say is not viable due to its cost.

The application also includes proposals for a new access road on to the A26.

Wealden District Council’s planning committee north are to consider the proposals at a meeting on Thursday, March 7.

For further details see application reference WD/2018/2320/MAJ.