HMOs are houses or flats with three or more unrelated people who share facilities like a bathroom and kitchen.

Previously associated with students, they are becoming more and more common in Littlehampton and Bognor Regis.

Arun District Council will now introduce new restrictions on these ‘house shares’ following concerns from residents and councillors about living standards.

A HMO is a property where common areas exist and are shared by more than one household

The changes were unanimously endorsed by the Planning Committee on Wednesday (26 October), meaning that planning permission could be required for ‘small scale’ HMOs with up to six people in the Hotham, Marine, and River wards.

‘Large scale’ HMOs with seven or more occupants already require planning permission and HMOs with five or more people require a licence.

The issue was raised with the council two years ago but at the time it didn’t have enough evidence to impose further restrictions.

Since then, a study has been carried out which suggests there are 1,396 HMOs in Arun and that areas with high concentrations are being ‘harmed’.

The highest numbers were found in Marine, River, and Hotham wards respectively and HMOs in all three wards had higher levels of hazards which pose ‘a serious and immediate risk to a person’s health and safety’.

Anti-social behaviour was also highest in River and Marine in 2019 and 2020, though the report notes that this can’t be linked solely to the high number of HMOs.

The new restrictions – which could come into effect from January 19 if approved by the full council – were universally supported by planning committee members on Wednesday.

Committee vice-chair David Edwards (Con, Felpham East) said: “The health and safety of residents is something we take very, very seriously and I think this paper will go a long way to reinforcing the message that you cannot just house as many people as you like, where you want to, without the proper things in place.”

