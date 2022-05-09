New crossing point planned for Chichester city ‘rat-run road’

A new crossing point has been proposed for a ‘rat-run road’ in Chichester. SUS-220905-144246001

The new crossing point has been proposed to reduce traffic running through Brandyhole Lane.

The application describes Brandyhole Lane as a ‘rat-run’ road which vehicles use to avoid entry to Chichester city centre and the junction at Northgate roundabout.

The development of the site would include new bollards, hedges, carriageway gully and new kerbline.

A proposed two metre wide footway with a crossing point would also be built to provide pedestrian and cyclist connectivity to St Paul’s Road and Old Broyle Road.

The application by West Sussex County Council aims to ‘improve safety for pedestrians accessing the Copse walking route by installing a dropped crossing point.’