New date announced for Whitehouse Farm public meeting

A new date has been announced for the public meeting for the Whitehouse Farm development.

In a statement, Chichester District Council announced the rescheduled date.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council said: “A new date has now been confirmed for the Members' Briefing relating to the current outline planning application for the second phase of development at the West of Chichester Strategic Development Location. The meeting will now take place on Thursday, September 22 at 9.30am.

“At the briefing session, applicants and their representatives will explain the proposals and council officers will explain the planning background.