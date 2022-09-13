New date announced for Whitehouse Farm public meeting
A new date has been announced for the public meeting for the Whitehouse Farm development.
The meeting that was due to take place on Monday, September 12 but was postponed following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
In a statement, Chichester District Council announced the rescheduled date.
The council said: “A new date has now been confirmed for the Members' Briefing relating to the current outline planning application for the second phase of development at the West of Chichester Strategic Development Location. The meeting will now take place on Thursday, September 22 at 9.30am.
“At the briefing session, applicants and their representatives will explain the proposals and council officers will explain the planning background.
"Members of the public are invited to attend this meeting, which will take place in the Committee Rooms at East Pallant House, and will have the opportunity to ask questions. It’s worth noting that the planning application will not be determined at this meeting.”