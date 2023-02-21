The heritage statement said: “The works are proposed because there is currently no publicly available defibrillator in the Whyke District of Chichester. “Locating a defibrillator in the district is of clear public benefit due to its potential as a life saving tool. The decision to locate a defibrillator cabinet at 140 Whyke Road is because it is a central location within the district, it is highly visible from Whyke Road being one of the main thoroughfares from the A27 to central Chichester, and because it will overseen by the building’s security cameras.”