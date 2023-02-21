Edit Account-Sign Out
New defibrillator to be placed in Chichester following approved plans

A new defibrillator is set to be installed in Chichester after plans were approved by Chichester District Council.

By Sam Pole
2 minutes ago
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 1:43pm
The defibrillator will be installed at Muchos Nachos on Whyke Road in Chichester.

The schedule of works involves fixing a defibrillator cabinet to the outside south side of the main building’s wooden porch.

The heritage statement said: “The works are proposed because there is currently no publicly available defibrillator in the Whyke District of Chichester. “Locating a defibrillator in the district is of clear public benefit due to its potential as a life saving tool. The decision to locate a defibrillator cabinet at 140 Whyke Road is because it is a central location within the district, it is highly visible from Whyke Road being one of the main thoroughfares from the A27 to central Chichester, and because it will overseen by the building’s security cameras.”

To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference: 22/02510/LBC

