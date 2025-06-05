New designs for ‘thriving’ Newhaven town centre to be revealed at special exhibition

New designs for a ‘thriving’ Newhaven town centre are set to go on display.

Lewes District Council (LDC) said the exhibition is the latest step in Newhaven’s Wayfinding and Public Realm Improvement Scheme, which is continuing to revitalise the town by creating ‘a more welcoming, accessible, and vibrant environment for everyone’.

The exhibition will be at the Atrium at Marine Workshops on Thursday, June 19; Friday, June 20; and Saturday, June 21 (10am-4pm). The plans will then be on display at Newhaven Library for the rest part of June.

The council said the town centre project will help deliver Neighbourhood Plan and Town Investment Plan objectives, adding that it has been shaped through engagement with high street traders and members of the community.

The design of planned improvements looking towards Newhaven Square from High Street

LDC leader councillor Zoe Nicholson said: “This is a significant investment in our town centre, designed to make it a more attractive, safer, and enjoyable place for our community and visitors alike. We've been listening to what local people and businesses want and now invite people to come and see the plans which will be put into effect next year. This is part of creating a thriving future for the town alongside major projects such as Newhaven Square, the recent multi-million pound fort restoration and upcoming redevelopment of West Beach Promenade.”

The plans aim to make the town centre more pedestrian friendly, introduce green spaces with rest areas, upgrade lighting, increase planting and sustainable drainage solutions, declutter public spaces, and enhance the main entry points into the town centre.

Newhaven’s Wayfinding and Public Realm Improvement Scheme is funded by UK Government, with investment secured by LDC,. The council said it is one of 12 projects funded through the Re-imagining Newhaven Investment Programme being completed in 2026.

The council added that the projects already completed under the scheme include last year’s Look Again Supergraphics Festival and soft landscaping projects at Riverside North, Chapel Street and Meeching Road.

Details of the wider scheme will also be on display, including improvements along Railway Approach and pedestrian links between Egrets Way, the town centre, West Quay and the port.