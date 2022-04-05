New designs submitted for 200 house Graylingwell Park plans

New designs have been submitted to Chichester District Council for the proposed development of 200 homes at Graylingwell Park. SUS-220504-120915001

The reserved matters application would see the new position of the allotments and play areas which have been swapped from that previously approved in the reserved matters application due to a redesign of the drainage arrangements for the site.

The development in all other respects will however remain as previously approved in the reserved matters application.

The application follows the decision by Chichester District Council in July 2021 to approve reserved matters pursuant to outline planning permission CC/16/03791/OUT for a residential development of up to 200 dwellings at the Westhampnett/North East Chichester.

Plans for the development of 200 homes in Graylingwell Park in Chichester had been approved with S106 approval in 2016.