New development for Punnetts Town given the go-ahead by councillors

Wealden planners have given outline approval for a new housing scheme within a small rural village despite concerns around infrastructure.

At a meeting on Wednesday (January 16), Wealden District Council’s planning committee south gave outline planning permission to build six houses at a site in Battle Road, Punnetts Town near Heathfield.

The proposals, which involves the demolition of a bungalow to make way for the new buildings, had proven controversial with residents, with many raising concerns about the sustainability of building within the village.

However this view was not shared by the committee, with Cllr Roger Thomas (Con. – Heathfield North and Central) arguing that people would choose to live in the area knowing what its limitations were.

Cllr Thomas said: “I don’t accept the argument about sustainability, because people who buy properties along this road are well aware of the schooling, medical and other questions.

“If they choose to live in a nice site they will have to travel to the doctors in Heathfield and elsewhere.”

However Cllr Thomas also spoke about residents fears about future development as developers had put forward alternative applications for the same site.

He said: “The main fear I have had from local people who have spoken to me is that they aren’t necessarily against this particular batch of housing. The fear is that a large number of other houses will follow it.

“There are technical things with that [but] we are not looking at the future, we are looking at this one.

“As the local member said, I find I can’t object on this particular one but I think note must be made of the future and I would hate to see another 20 or 30 suddenly tacked on.”

Before making a decision, planners heard how developers are also seeking outline planning permission for alternative proposals at the same site.

They include an application for a similar 11-home scheme (which would extend further on to the land) and a far larger scheme made up of 24 dwellings. Neither application has yet been determined.

With these applications in mind, several objectors had raised concerns about the potential for further development of the site, including Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council.

The concerns were also raised during the meeting by Rupert Chapter, who spoke on behalf of a group of neighbours who are opposed to development on the site.

Mr Chapter said: “The application admits that this is a first phase development, supported by plans showing the houses and access crammed into the western side of the site, showing the intention to develop the whole site by several small applications.

“If passed this would set a precedent for both this site and others in Punnetts Town.”

Mr Chapter also criticised Wealden planners for not consulting with the High Weald Unit despite the site falling within the AONB.

He also raised concerns about the sustainability of building within the village. This was a concern raised in many of the 83 letters of objection from residents received by Wealden planners.

The committee also heard from planning agent Graham Norton, who spoke on behalf of the developer Wealden Homes.

Mr Norton said: “The application has been subject to extensive pre-application discussions and the scheme is policy compliant.

“In summary, the council has identified Punnetts Town in the new emerging local plan as being capable of accommodating 40 new dwellings.

“This proposal is an acceptable solution as it does not harm the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty or the local community.”

Following discussion the application was approved by the committee.