New Eastbourne bar has to close garden earlier following noise complaints

After a licensing review hearing earlier this month, Eastbourne Borough Council has instructed Next Door Bar in Bolton Road that it must close its garden areas after 11pm in an effort to reduce noise disturbance for neighbours.

The bar has also been instructed to keep its doors and windows closed after 10pm and put up signs asking customers to keep noise levels low.

The measures had been requested by the council’s own Environmental Protection team following a series of noise complaints from the bar’s neighbours.

Next Door Bar in Bolton Road (Photo by Jon Rigby)

In a decision notice published after the hearing, a council spokesman said: “[The] decision to modify the conditions as above was considered the most appropriate and proportionate action as the sub-committee accepted the representations from Environmental Protection and the local residents that the noise from the premises was excessive.”

It added: “The sub-committee took into account, when modifying the conditions, that the premises licence holder had stated that he was willing to work with Environmental Protection and the local residents, but it was unconvinced by his assertions given the lack of positive action taken following the earlier warnings given by Environmental Protection.

“Further, in any effort to prevent further noise issues arising from the premises, which may lead to further action on the licence, the sub-committee would strongly advise the premises licence holder to seek advice from a competent acoustic consultant to prevent noise emanating from the premises.”